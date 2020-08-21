For a taste of the Minnesota State Fair at home, here are two options to help you remember a few of the familiar foods.

Norwegian Waffles

Makes 14 (from 7 cups batter).

Note: Stine Aasland’s popular Nordic Waffles are available all over the Twin Cities and in the supermarket freezer aisle. She offers a different waffle recipe, from her mother, in “We Love Waffles: The Heart of Scandinavian Culture,” by Aasland. These can be served plain or wrapped around your favorite fillings. The batter can be refrigerated for up to 5 days, or frozen. For a Scandinavian effect, use a waffler that makes them thin and heart-shaped.

• 3 eggs

• 1/2 c. sugar

Waffles. Paul Paiewonsky

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 4 c. unbleached all-purpose flour

• 2 tsp. ground cardamom

• 4 c. whole milk

• 3/4 c. sour cream

• 12 tbsp. (1 1/2 stick) butter, melted

Directions

Beat eggs and sugar together until light and frothy.

In a separate bowl, whisk together salt, flour and cardamom.

In another bowl, combine milk and sour cream, and whisk until thoroughly incorporated.

Add part of the dry ingredients to the egg/sugar mixture. Then add part of the wet ingredients. Alternate with more additions until all has been combined. Beat for about 3 minutes to make a smooth batter. Beat melted butter slowly into the batter. Let the batter rest for at least 15 minutes before making waffles.

Preheat waffle maker. Grease waffle maker and proceed with batter as appliance directions specify. (A 12-inch griddle uses about 1/2 cup batter.)

Carl’s Gizmo Sandwich

Makes 4 sandwiches.

Note: This version of the Italian grinder sandwich originated at the Iowa State Fair in 1973 and came north to the Minnesota State Fair about 20 years ago. Adapted from Saveur magazine.

• 4 Italian or submarine rolls

• 3⁄4 lb. lean ground beef

• 3⁄4 lb. sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 1⁄3 c. prepared marinara sauce

• 1 lb. fresh mozzarella, shredded

• Chopped onions, jalapeños and/or pickled banana peppers, for garnish

Directions

Position an oven rack about 11 inches below the broiler, and preheat broiler.

Slice rolls open lengthwise 3⁄4 of the way through, so that they open like a book. Arrange opened rolls side by side on a baking sheet. Set aside.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté ground beef and sausage meat together, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon as it cooks, until brown and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Drain off and discard any fat in the pan, then spoon about 1 cup of ground meat into each roll, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Spoon about 1⁄3 cup marinara sauce over meat in each roll and top each sandwich with 1/4 pound shredded mozzarella. Lightly season again with salt and pepper. Broil until cheese is golden, about 7 minutes. Serve hot topped with garnishes.