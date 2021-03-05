Crispy Galette With Butternut Squash, Feta and Olives

Serves 2 to 4.

"How beautiful does this galette look?" asks Clodagh McKenna in her new "Clodagh's Weeknight Kitchen (2021, Kyle Books). She uses store-bought phyllo, which gives the crust that buttery flavor and great crispy texture. Roast butternut squash brings a delicious caramel flavor, which works really well with the sharpness of the feta and earthiness of the olives. This recipe uses fresh thyme, but rosemary or dried oregano works, too. The butternut squash can be swapped with zucchini, tomatoes or asparagus, and the galette pairs well with a tossed green salad.

• 14 oz. butternut squash, peeled, seeded and diced

• 3 tbsp. olive oil, plus extra for greasing and brushing the pastry

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 8 sheets of phyllo pastry

Provided Crispy Butternut Squash Galette from “Clodagh’s Weeknight Kitchen.”

• 1 3/4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

• 1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves

• 12 black olives, pitted and halved

• 1 tsp. honey

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the squash in a shallow roasting pan. Drizzle with the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Roast for 20 minutes.

Overlap the phyllo pastry sheets on an oiled baking tray lined with parchment, placing each one on top at a different angle so that all the corners create a starlike shape. Arrange the roasted squash in the center of the pastry, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border uncovered. Sprinkle with the crumbled feta, thyme and chopped black olives and drizzle with the honey. Fold in the rim of pastry around the galette and brush the pastry with olive oil. Bake for 20 minutes or until the crust is golden.

Leave to cool slightly before serving. Serve warm.