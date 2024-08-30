Sunday supper: Classic Biftekia and Chips

Biftekia are Greek versions of beef burgers, but instead of being served in a bun, they’re baked in a tray with potato wedges and a classic lemon-oregano dressing. “That’s not to say you can’t shove one of these in a bun — there are times that I certainly do,” writes author Georgina Hayden. “But this is a good one-pan dinner.” She kept this recipe traditional (it’s dairy- and gluten-free), but urges cooks to make it their own: a little dried red chile in the meat, slices of cheese on top for the last few minutes in the oven, perhaps a salad on the side. From Hayden’s new cookbook “Greekish” (Bloomsbury, 2024).