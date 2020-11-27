Chunky Vegetable Soup

Serves 6 to 8.

This soup is made with water, which retains the flavors of the vegetables better than chicken stock would. “I used onion, celery, scallions, carrots, zucchini, turnips, cabbage and potatoes when I first made the soup because I had them on hand; you can use the same assortment or substitute other vegetables you have,” wrote Jacques Pépin in the recipe’s introduction. Vegetables are thinly sliced in the food processor. The herbs and garlic are prepared in the processor as well (no need to wash the bowl between uses). The herb-garlic garnish is added to the soup just before serving to give it a fresh flavor. From “Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple” (2020, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt).

• 1 onion, peeled

• 1 rib celery, rinsed

• 4 green onions, cleaned

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 2 carrots, peeled

• 1 zucchini, trimmed and rinsed

• 1 white turnip, peeled

• Wedge of cabbage

• 2 or 3 potatoes peeled

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 7 c. water

• 3 cloves garlic, peeled

• About 1/2 c. flat-leaf parsley or basil leaves, or a mixture

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Fit a food processor with the 1-­millimeter slicing blade and use it to slice the onion, celery and green onions. Or coarsely chop by hand.

Heat the butter and oil in a large stockpot. When the mixture is hot, add the sliced vegetables and sauté for about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, slice the remaining vegetables. Add to the stockpot, along with the salt and water, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat, and boil gently for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, fit the food processor with the chopping blade, combine the garlic, parsley, and olive oil in the bowl, and process to mince the garlic and parsley, or mince the garlic and herbs by hand, then stir in the oil.

Add the herb mixture to the soup and mix well, season with the pepper, and serve.