GAME 35 OF 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Jonathan Schoop, Detroit

Last year’s Twins second baseman turned on an inside sinker, beating his old team with a tiebreaking homer.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Hits by the Twins with runners in scoring position during the three-game series, in nine chances.

228 Career hits vs. the Twins by Miguel Cabrera, tying him for 10th-most all-time.

PHIL MILLER