GAME 35 OF 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Jonathan Schoop, Detroit
Last year’s Twins second baseman turned on an inside sinker, beating his old team with a tiebreaking homer.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Hits by the Twins with runners in scoring position during the three-game series, in nine chances.
228 Career hits vs. the Twins by Miguel Cabrera, tying him for 10th-most all-time.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins face no-hit artist Lucas Giolito tonight to open eight-game homestand
The Twins will play three games against the first place White Sox and five against Detroit, which swept them last weekend.
Sports
The Latest: No. 9 seed Schwartzman falls at US Open
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Vikings
Jags 'feel good' about compensation from Vikings for Ngakoue
The Jacksonville Jaguars never got the first-round draft pick they sought for Yannick Ngakoue.
Loons
The Latest: Boca Juniors halts trainings after virus cases
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___Boca Juniors says it has COVID-19 cases in its squad, threatening preparations…
Vikings
Will new coaches, new QBs keep it simple? They won't tell
Teams with new coaches or new quarterbacks could limit their playbooks early in the season because they missed valuable practice time in the offseason due…