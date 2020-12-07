Grant Mismash, a senior from Edina, and Shane Pinto contributed two goals and an assist to lead North Dakota to an 8-2 victory over Western Michigan in an NCHC game on Sunday in Omaha.

Mismash and Pinto scored 54 seconds apart midway through the first period to give North Dakota a 3-0 lead. Pinto scored again with 1:40 remaining in the first period to make it 4-0. Mismash added a power-play goal with 14:21 remaining to make it 8-1.

Minnesota Duluth 5, Miami (Ohio) 3: Kobe Roth had two goals and an assist to help the Bulldogs outlast the RedHawks in an NCHC game in Omaha.

Michigan Tech 3, MSU Mankato 1: The host Huskies held off the Mavericks. The Mavericks pulled within 2-1 with 76 seconds remaining on a goal by Dallas Gerads, but the Huskies got an empty-net goal by Brian Halonen with four seconds remaining.

St. Cloud State 5, Omaha 3: Veeti Miettinen had a goal and two assists to spark the Huskies in Omaha.

