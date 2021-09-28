Sun Country Airlines will soon begin selling door-to-door private car service to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for its Twin Cities' customers.

It's the latest maneuver by the Twin Cities-based airline to expand its relationship with passengers beyond the flight.

The new service will be operated by Landline, a company that already runs bus and shuttle service between MSP and smaller cities in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Both Landline's bus and luxury car services are booked through Sun Country at the time of airfare purchase and treated like another leg of the trip.

"We want to provide folks a hassle-free experience at an affordable cost," Brian Davis, chief marketing officer, said. "If anything from traffic to a flat tire keeps you completing your trip, we'll take care of you."

Just as air travelers are assured support when scheduled on a connecting flight, Landline is meant to offer passengers a similar peace of mind when it comes to timing airport arrival, executives say.

Bags are checked in once the car picks them up, so passengers can head straight to first class security.

The service rolls out in November for passengers who are within 30 miles of MSP.

Fares will range from $34 to $95 a person for one-way service, and $30 to $85 a person for round-trip.

The service is similar to Landline Select, which picks up customers in four-passenger vehicles St. Cloud, Mankato, Rochester, Brainerd, Eau Claire and La Crosse, except with priority boarding and expedited security