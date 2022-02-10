The Star Tribune's top editor, Rene Sanchez, is resigning to become the editor of his hometown newspaper in New Orleans.

Suki Dardarian, currently the newsroom's second-in-command, will succeed him as the Star Tribune's editor and senior vice president.

Sanchez has held the top post at Minnesota's largest newsroom for the past eight years, leading the newspaper to a Pulitzer Prize in 2021.

"It's hard to leave such a dedicated, talented newsroom," Sanchez said in a news release Thursday. "We've been through a lot together, and I am particularly grateful for the entire staff's heroic work of the past two years. But after nearly nine years in this role, it feels like the right time to embark on a new challenge. The opportunity in my home state is very appealing. And Suki will be a truly great successor."

Dardarian, who joined the Star Tribune as senior managing editor in 2014, helped guide the newspaper during a period of relative internal stability under the ownership of Minnesota businessman Glen Taylor.

She has played a critical role in the paper's coverage, and support for its 230 journalists, over the past two tumultuous years in Minneapolis and the surrounding communities.

Suki Dardarian

"Working with Rene and this excellent team of journalists has been quite an honor," Dardarian said in a news release. "I am humbled to continue that work of public-service journalism here, particularly at such a critical time in this community."

Star Tribune publisher and CEO Mike Klingensmith said he expects a smooth leadership transition that will take place over the next two months. The company will immediately begin a nationwide search to fill the role vacated by Dardarian.

"The Star Tribune is very fortunate to have an extraordinarily talented journalist in Suki Dardarian to take the baton from Rene," Klingensmith said in a news release. "They have worked together closely over these past eight years and have created a newsroom culture that embodies our focus on our strengths: local stories, public-service journalism, and leadership on digital platforms. I'm confident our newsroom will see a seamless transition and our readers will continue to enjoy uninterrupted excellence in trustworthy journalism."

Sanchez is returning to his hometown of New Orleans, where he will become the vice president of news and executive editor of the Times-Picayune/The Advocate/Nola.com. He spent much of his early journalism career at the Washington Post, holding reporting positions in D.C. and Los Angeles. Sanchez has spent the past 17 years at the Star Tribune, where he quickly ascended the leadership ranks.

The newspaper industry has faced immense challenges in the past two decades as consumption of news and information has rapidly evolved. Small and midsize newspapers have been hurt the most as readers flock to free, digital sources of information and entertainment.

Klingensmith and Sanchez resisted the urge pursued by many industry peers of forsaking its print products in exchange for a full-throated digital approach. Sanchez consistently implored the news staff to pursue meaningful, deeply reported and eloquently written articles.

As a result, the Star Tribune has maintained a far more robust physical newspaper than similar-sized outlets and is now the third-largest daily metro newspaper in the U.S. by circulation.

Yet the paper's leadership has attempted to balance print stabilization with its long-term future, which is digital.

Dardarian, who had a distinguished 14-year career at the Seattle Times before coming to the Star Tribune, has spearheaded the paper's digital evolution, which now boasts more than 100,000 digital subscribers. She has led the company's strategy of refocusing on local news and public-service journalism, leaning hard into digital storytelling with an eye on growing the newspaper's online audience.

A past president of the Associated Press Media Editors and a two-time Pulitzer Prize juror, Dardarian sits on the advisory board for the Arthur W. Page Center for Integrity in Public Communication at Penn State University and has served as a juror for the University of Oregon's Ancil Payne Award for Ethics in Journalism.

"We're very fortunate to have Suki, an extraordinarily talented journalist, take the reins from Rene. Together, they have created a newsroom culture that embodies our focus on our strengths: local stories, public-service journalism and leadership on digital platforms," Klingensmith told the staff in an email Thursday morning. "They've also put enormous energy into areas where we need to be stronger, in particular striving to be a more diverse and inclusive company that better reflects the community we serve — work that is ongoing."