The rate of suicide in Minnesota rose last year to near its previous high, marking a second consecutive year of increases after a dip at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deaths by suicide increased by about 3% between 2021 and 2022 to 835, according to Minnesota Department of Health data released Thursday.

Suicide deaths last year occurred at a rate of 14.3 per 100,000 people, which was near the previous high rate of 14.4 in 2019.

Over the past 20 years, the number of suicides in Minnesota has mirrored a national pattern of steady increases, the Health Department says. Figures for 2021 are final while last year's numbers are preliminary.

"Suicide is a significant public health issue that involves the tragic loss of human life," Dr. Brooke Cunningham, the state Health Commissioner, said in a news release. "It is important for us to take a comprehensive public health approach to suicide prevention that supports connectedness, belonging and protections from lethal means."

Males last year had a suicide rate roughly four times higher than females, the Health Department said. The age-adjusted suicide rate increased slightly in women in 2022, yet men still accounted for a significant majority (about 77%) of suicide deaths — a gender difference that's held true for a number of years.

From 2016 to 2020, women accounted for nearly two-thirds of hospital-treated self-harm or suicide attempts, according to the Health Department.

American Indians or Alaska Natives had a higher suicide rate in Minnesota than other races or ethnicities in 2021. More recent data by race and ethnicity is not yet available.

Across age groups in 2022, Minnesotans age 85 and older saw a large jump in their suicide rate, from just under 15 per 100,000 people to nearly 25.

Along with the data, the Health Department on Thursday highlighted prevention resources such as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline as well as a recently released plan for suicide prevention in Minnesota.

In 2001, Minnesota's suicide rate was 9.6 per 100,000 people. It generally increased through 2019 before falling to 13.1 in 2020.

"Death by suicide has been one of several reasons why overall life expectancy may be declining, particularly among male Minnesotans," the Health Department said in a news release. "From 2011 to 2021, suicide, or intentional self-harm, was the eighth leading cause of death in Minnesota."

