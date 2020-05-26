A pair of sandhill cranes is raising one colt (chick) this spring. The nest is in a marsh about a mile from our Orono home. The pair has used this location for several years, sometimes bringing two colts to maturity, sometimes losing the babies to fox or coyote. The nest is about a half-mile from another crane nest, and three miles from a marsh where a pair has three colts.

