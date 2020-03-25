Nearly 20,000 Minnesotans were homeless on any given night in 2018 and a majority of them have experienced childhood trauma and physical or sexual violence, according to a new study released Wednesday.

While the study by Wilder Research covers data collected before the COVID-19 outbreak, it shows the depth of problems facing one of the state’s most vulnerable populations as the state tries to contain and treat the spreading virus.

The study found that homelessness increased by 10% between 2015 and 2018. Traumatic experiences in childhood, such as a parent who went to prison, hastened entry into homelessness for 19,600 Minnesotans. Nearly three quarters of homeless adults had experienced at least one traumatic experience.

In addition, the study showed that 58% of homeless adults have experienced physical or sexual violence. Women and people who identify as LGBTQ experienced violence at the highest rates.

Other findings include:

• Homeless adults ages 55 and older increased by 25%.

• Children represented 32% of the homeless population.

• 81% of homeless adults have a chronic physical health condition, mental illness, or substance abuse issues.

The study is based on data collected in 2018 by Wilder Research which tracks the state’s homeless population every three years, picking one day to send out about 1,200 volunteers to conduct a count of homeless people. Wilder Research is the research arm of the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation.