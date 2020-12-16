A meteor that flashed across the east-central Minnesota horizon and lit up the sky before sunrise Wednesday was captured on the squad car dashcam of an awe-struck sheriff's deputy.

The meteor's diagonal arrival and departure about 6:50 a.m. starred in a 4-second video for Pine County Deputy Aaron Borchardt as he patrolled solo in the early moments of his shift.

"My squad lit up in the inside" as the chunk of astronomical debris whizzed by, said Borchardt, who was driving toward the eastern sky on the back roads to Denham. "I thought it was something sparking above my squad car."

Borchardt has been patrolling for Pine County for the past nine years and never saw anything like that before.

"Some nights I'd see the Northern Lights and stuff," he said, "or sometimes a shooting star in the distance, but nothing like that so low."

Thaddeus LaCoursiere, a planetarium educator at the Bell Museum at the University of Minnesota, identified the plummeting object as a bolide, an extremely bright meteor that often explodes upon engaging Earth's atmosphere.

