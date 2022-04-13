Several residents of the small southern Minnesota town of Taopi were evacuated Tuesday night after high winds or a tornado leveled several homes, toppled transmission power lines, felled trees and destroyed grain bins and farm buildings.

Members of fire departments from the neighboring towns of Adams and LeRoy went door to door to ensure residents got out safely after the fierce storm blew through the town of about 80 residents and pushed some homes off their foundations, said Amy Lammey with the Mower County Emergency Management.

At least two people were injured, but not critically, and were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment, Lammey said.

The National Weather Service will be in Mower County Wednesday surveying the damage and determining if the damage was caused by a twister, said meteorologist Dan Jones.

The extensive damage prompted Lammey to ask people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to begin the clean up process.

Damage was also reported in the Spring Valley area in Fillmore County where winds snapped large trees, said resident Stacy Rowe Greiff.

"A neighbor's metal shed was destroyed and somehow ended in our yard," she said. "You can see a clear path of destruction through the backyards."