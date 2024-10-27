Stop pandering for votes with tax breaks for select taxpayers

For my wife and I who are in the top 10% of households by income in Minnesota and receive $74,000 in Social Security annually, that means $11,100 of our income is federal and state tax-free. Our combined federal and state tax savings under current law exceed $3,300, while a younger couple with the same total income, except from wages or salaries instead of partly from Social Security, would pay more than $3,300 more in taxes. Is that fair? If our Social Security were totally tax exempt as has been proposed, our tax savings would increase to more than $22,000! Is that equitable for the 90% who make less than us and will never see that level of tax relief?