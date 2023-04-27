As promised, Paisley Park announced its lineup for Celebration 2023 on Wednesday. Very, very late Wednesday. The announcement came minutes before midnight to meet the advertised time of April 26.

Stokley, Shelby J, Sounds of Blackness, members of the NPG, DJ Rashida and DJ D-Nice are among the performers slated for the June 8-11 event at Paisley Park in Chanhassen. The Steeles and KnownMpls will entertain at a gospel brunch, and there also will be a new artist showcase.

As has been the tradition at Celebration, there will be panel discussions and interviews, including Chaka Khan, who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Come 2 My House," her collaboration with Prince.

On the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a panel featuring Chuck D, Doug E. Fresh, DJ D-Nice and Tony M will discuss Prince and hip-hop. One panel will talk to Prince fams about their efforts to preserve his legacy, and another discussion will consider the power and importance of "7," Prince's favorite number.

VIP ticketholders will have an opportunity to listen to unreleased music from the Purple One's storied vault. All Celebration-goers will be able to watch unreleased Prince concert footage.

This will be the fifth posthumous Celebration since Prince's death in 2016. Two years were skipped because of the pandemic. Last year's event was scaled down, drawing about 800 people from around the world. About 4,000 people attended each of the first two Celebrations.

Organizers said this year's event will be bigger than last year's.

"There's more to come. We're still working on it," Londell McMillan of the Prince Legacy said late Wednesday. "Part of this is the experience to celebrate Prince, not always about a show. Sometimes it's about paying your respect to the greatest artist of all time."

Tickets, priced at $550 and $1,100 (VIP), are available at paisleypark.com.