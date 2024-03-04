



The Stillwater City Council on Wednesday will talk about a city well — now closed down — that tested at unsafe levels for PFAS late last year, earning a health risk advisory from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The advisory is a first for Stillwater, but a common story for Washington County as a plume of contamination tied to 3M Co. dumping areas in Oakdale, Woodbury, Cottage Grove, and the Washington County Landfill fouls drinking water across the region.

"We've shut down the well," said Stillwater City Engineer Shawn Sanders, who added that none of the city's drinking water currently comes from the contaminated well. "It's not in operation."

It's an acute problem for the east metro area, but PFAS contamination has been found worldwide due to the widespread use of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances in manufacturing for a wide array of products from nonstick pans to stain resistant fabric and carpets, firefighting foam and some products that resist grease, water, and oil.

Known as a "forever chemical" because it doesn't easily break down, PFAS substances have been found in water supplies globally, in food packaging, biosolids, food, and solid waste disposal sites. It's been detected in human blood. The chemicals are considered a health threat known to cause higher cholesterol, changes to liver function, reduced immune response, thyroid disease and kidney and testicular cancer.

The City Council plans to discuss on Wednesday a PFAS communications plan prepared by their consultant TDKA. The plan calls for sharing PFAS sampling results and steps the city is taking to mitigate PFAS exposure. The city may also consider replacing well #6, according to the plan.

It's unknown if the plume will spread to contaminate any of the city's seven other wells, but that's been the experience in recent years in Lake Elmo and Woodbury, where PFAS contamination has been a problem for years. Some contamination has also been found in neighboring Oak Park Heights, according to the Environmental Working Group.

Those cities are among a group of 14 municipalities receiving funds from the $850 million 3M grant created in 2018 to clean up local drinking water systems. It's not known yet if Stillwater will join that group or be eligible for any cleanup money.