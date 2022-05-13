A Stillwater teenager pulled from the St. Croix River on Thursday by a Washington County dive team died Friday morning, authorities said.

The County Sheriff's Office is calling the death of 17-year-old Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado, of Stillwater, a suspected drowning.

Suleiman was recovered from the river in Lake St. Croix Beach shortly after 6:30 p.m. after being underwater for about 40 minutes, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Callers notified 911 just before 5:40 p.m. about someone drowning near the 2000 block of S. Riviera Avenue. Witnesses said friends had gathered near the river, where one of them began struggling in the water.

Suleiman, along with others, attempted to help the struggling teen and bring him to safety. The first teen made it out of the water, but Suleiman never resurfaced.

The dive team quickly arrived and immediately began searching the water where Suleiman was last seen.

Once Suleiman was recovered, emergency medical personnel took him by ambulance to Regions Hospital, where he died.