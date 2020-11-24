1. Steelers (10-0)
Yeah, so much for that trap game. After falling behind 3-0, Pittsburgh forced six punts and five turnovers while holding the Jags to 206 yards.
2. Chiefs (9-1)
Patrick Mahomes has made miracle comebacks boring.
3. Saints (8-2)
Trailing by a point, here’s how Atlanta opened the second half against the Saints defense: Three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, interception.
4. Rams (7-3)
The Rams have won two straight while holding Russell Wilson and Tom Brady to a combined 40 points. Defense does indeed still come in handy.
5. Bills (7-3)
Hopefully, Leslie Frazier spent the bye week fixing his 28th-ranked run defense. He should get a break with a Chargers’ running game that had 29 yards on 26 carries last week.
6. Seahawks (7-3)
In 10 games, they’ve allowed fewer than 23 points once. And they’re a top 6 team. Welcome to 2020.
7. Buccaneers (7-4)
Question: Would a person be struck by lightning if he were to say Brady isn’t playing well under pressure?
8. Colts (7-3)
The Colts forced four Green Bay turnovers, the Packers’ highest total in 43 games.
9. Titans (7-3)
It would be a whole lot easier to believe in this team if it wasn’t allowing opponents to convert 54 % of their third downs.
10. Packers (7-3)
NFC contender or pretender? Offense = contender. Defense = pretender.
11. Raiders (6-4)
The last thing Kansas City’s defense wants to see in the playoffs is Derek Carr.
12. Ravens (6-4)
Sixty-five minutes of Tennessee’s Derrick Henry was too much for a defense missing tackles Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams.
13. Browns (7-3)
Best start since Bill Belichick’s 1994 team started 8-2. Next up: Jacksonville.
14. Cardinals (6-4)
They’d be so much better if they didn’t lead the league in total penalties (94) and accepted penalties per game (7.9).
15. Dolphins (6-4)
Bad news: Rookie Tua Tagovailoa had five three-and-outs in eight possessions before being benched in the loss to Denver. Good news: He’ll start against the Jets on Sunday.
16. Broncos (4-6)
Vic Fangio showed Tua and the Dolphins that he can still coach a bit on defense.
17. Panthers (4-7)
Carolina’s strongest defensive performance of the season gives former XFL star P.J Walker a win in his first start in relief of Teddy Bridgewater.
18. Bears (5-5)
Hope you enjoyed not having to watch the Bears’ offense during last week’s bye. Next up: Sunday Night Football.
19. 49ers (4-6)
Next up after three straight losses to Seattle, Green Bay and New Orleans: The Rams and Buffalo.
20. Cowboys (3-7)
Donovan Wilson now leads the league in bruising Vikings.
21. Vikings (4-6)
Rounding up to the nearest heartbreak, the Vikings are allowing opponents to convert one bazillion percent of their fourth downs.
22. Giants (3-7)
They’ve won two straight. They’re coming off a bye. And they’re heading to Cincinnati to face Ryan Finlay, whoever that is.
23. Texans (3-7)
Deshaun Watson ran through people, passed over people and totally ruined one of this person’s survivor pool picks.
24. Patriots (4-6)
Note to self: You have one more survivor pool pick. Stop believing in the Patriots.
25. Chargers (3-7)
The Chargers finally won a one-score game after losing seven of them in a row. But it came after leading the Jets by 18.
26. Falcons (3-7)
Atlanta’s ability to function offensively is tied directly to Julio’s hammy.
27. Lions (4-6)
The cure for cutting your Thanksgiving football intake from nine hours to six: Texans at Lions.
28. Washington (3-7)
The cure for cutting your Thanksgiving football intake from six hours to three: Washington at Dallas.
29. Eagles (3-6-1)
Philly vs. Seattle on Monday night. Wow. Talk about two big QB contracts going in opposite directions.
30. Bengals (2-7-1)
Weird game in Cincinnati on Sunday. The seven-loss Bengals are playing for the first pick in the draft. The seven-loss Giants are playing for first place in the NFC East.
31. Jaguars (1-9)
Least surprising line of the week comes from Jake Luton vs. Pittsburgh: Four interceptions, 21 incompletions and a 15.5 passer rating.
32. Jets (0-10)
They Jets allowed Chargers rookie Justin Herbert to complete 23 passes for 277 yards. In the first half.