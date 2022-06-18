Minnesota United's season has been a mixed bag to this point, and a the three-week break ends for the Loons with Sunday's game at New England. The team has been generally strong on defense and weak on offense. A statistical breakdown through Thursday, via mlssoccer.com and fbref.com:

Record: 5-6-3 (wins-losses-draws). They rank ninth in the Western Conference with 18 points. Seven teams make the playoffs.

Goal differential: 0. They have scored 15 goals and given up 15. They rank tied for 24th among 28 MLS teams in goals scored, and tied for fourth in fewest goals allowed.

Leading goal scorer: Robin Lod, 6. Lod also leads the team in shots (30) and shots on target (15).

Assist leader: Emanuel Reynoso, 3.

More Reynoso: He is the second-most-fouled player in the MLS with 42, is tied for third in fouls committed with 29, leads in successful dribbles (72), leads in shots from free kicks (nine), is fourth in key passes (35), sixth in touches (1,056), has taken the most corner kicks (81) and ranks eighth in pressures (305).

Back wall: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair ranks second in save percentage (81.4) and fifth in saves (47). Center back Bakaye Dibassy is tied for 11th in interceptions with 25.

Miscellaneous: The team's possession rate is 46.2%. The Loons rank 22nd in passing percentage at 77.5%, third in blocks with 238, seventh in interceptions with 162 and eighth in pressures with 2,352.