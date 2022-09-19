It was barely more than a week ago that the opinion was offered publicly by someone who looks and writes a lot like me that the Vikings would finish 7-10.

While that is still entirely possible — anything is possible when a season is roughly 6% old — a far more optimistic potential narrative is also taking shape rather quickly.

The Vikings beat the Packers fairly convincingly in Week 1. Green Bay responded with a breezy win over the dismal Bears on Sunday night, but the Packers still have the feel of a team that exists somewhere between mortal and very good.

Tampa Bay has a dominant defense and the most successful QB in NFL history. The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, but they were humbled in Week 1 by the Bills and threatened in Week 2 by the Falcons.

Does anyone, maybe outside of Tampa Bay, really scare you in the entire conference?

The answer so far is no, which leads to point Patrick Reusse and I made on the Daily Delivery podcast: The Vikings have a great opportunity against the Eagles on Monday Night Football to jump into the conversation as an early NFC favorite.

Yes, that's a far cry from 7-10. But when the facts change, opinions change.

The Eagles, too, have a chance to enter that "early favorite" conversation with a win Monday, making this a truly intriguing matchup. Philadelphia is a mild favorite (2.5 points), and it should be a close (and quite possibly high-scoring) game.

A loss for the Vikings would hardly be devastating, but a win would establish some momentum that hasn't existed for at least three years.

Every Mike Zimmer team from 2017-21 had at least two losses through four games. The 2020 squad started 1-5. Last year's team started 1-3. Justin Jefferson is on a team with a winning record for the first time in his NFL career.

While early momentum doesn't guarantee anything — the 2016 Vikings started 5-0 before collapsing to an 8-8 finish — it generally helps carry a team at least to the postseason.

If the Vikings can start 2-0 with a win over their biggest rival followed by a road win on grass in primetime against a quality team, they will have earned the right to be taken seriously as a threat.