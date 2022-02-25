A painting by local artist Susan Amidon depicts a winter scene of the historic, stately homes on St. Paul's Ramsey Hill. Front and center is a yellow Victorian with a wraparound porch, manicured hedges and a cast-iron fountain.

One of the most recognizable homes along Ramsey Street, it's also referred to as the "twisted chimney house" for the coil-patterned brick smokestack that protrudes from the roofline.

The historic home is an example of a mixed-used preservation project, in which the spaces are used for residential and office space.

Now, owners Mark and Kitty Arth have put the home built in 1886 and spanning nearly 5,600 square feet up for sale. The husband-wife duo are retired and living in Florida, and it's time to pass the baton.

"Someone could rent this space as a commercial office or work out of their home. It's ideal for service providers such as in accounting, law, psychology, where you're providing one service," Kitty said. "It's perfect for that kind of use. Then they have a rental apartment on the second and third floor."

Home and office space

At the time Mark purchased the home in the mid-1980s, it was a residence. After seeing trends on the coasts in which Victorians were being converted into office spaces, Mark reimagined the house.

He decided to run his law practice out of a portion of it, in part because the home is close to shops, restaurants and businesses on Summit and Grand avenues, and not far from downtown, where Mark often went.

"It was the perfect walking distance to the courthouse," he said, adding that the property also had a parking lot for up to eight vehicles in addition to ample street parking for employees and clients.

Mark carved out a law office on the first floor while the upper levels became a home for his office manager.

Today, the first floor includes a waiting area, three separate office spaces, a large meeting room as well as a kitchen and bathroom. The second and third floors house a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.

A stately affair

In the more than three decades that he has owned the place, Mark has taken on some major projects. The previous owners had updated the skeleton of the home including the plumbing, electrical and foundation.

Because he wanted to preserve the original details and pay an ode to the period in which the home was built, he restored the original hardwood flooring wherever it was salvageable. He also sought out period-appropriate wood paneling, light fixtures and stained glass ceiling panels.

And the story behind that twisted chimney? You can thank Mark for its origins.

When he contracted to update the furnace and clean out the chimney, he decided to redo the entire structure. In updating the chimney, he wanted a design kindred in spirit to other homes built in the area during the late 1880s and early 1900s.

Mark found a specialist and, literally, put a twist to the top of the new chimney.

"If you look at chimneys on Summit Avenue they all have different deals. It takes a lot of skill and masonry work," Mark said. "We thought, 'Let's get back to what would have been artisan work,' which is just beautiful."

Mark hopes that prospective buyers will appreciate the historical beauty of the home that he worked to preserve and restore. He also hopes that they'll enjoy working and living in such a prime location.

"You could be on the balcony in the back surrounded by trees and you wouldn't even know you were right near downtown," Mark said. "It gives you the anonymity of the city, but you can walk out your front door and have access to it."

Listing agent Marti Estey said 319 Ramsey St. is unique in more ways than one.

"The Arths have spent the last 30 years lovingly restoring it," Estey said. "So the fact that the mechanicals are all almost new, but yet the house has retained so much of its original character, from light fixtures to millwork to floors, speaks volumes to the timelessness of a true St. Paul landmark property."

Marti Estey (marti@reidellestey.com; 651-696-0855) of Reidell-Estey & Associates for RE/MAX Results has the $789,900 listing.