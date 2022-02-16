Mike Zimmer will have at least one more transaction in Minnesota, as the former Vikings coach has listed his Inver Grove Heights property for sale with Coldwell Banker Burnett.

Zimmer purchased 8718 Alvarado Trail in August of 2018 for $1.6 million, according to public data on the property. It is now listed at $1.995 million — a nearly 25% increase.

The 8,887 square foot home was built in 2005 and has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a seven-car garage plus dozens of amenities, including an athletic court. It sits on 6 private acres.

And while being secluded, it had locational advantages for Zimmer — with easy access to several highways it's about a 25 minute drive to U.S. Bank Stadium and 10 minutes to TCO Performance Center.

Inver Grove Heights ranked similarly to Minneapolis in the latest Star Tribune Buyer's Index which ranked real estate markets based on a combination of three metrics: the lowest sale price (per square foot), the most available listings and the lowest percent of original list price received by the seller.

That database showed that the sale price per square foot increased 25% in Inver Grove Heights in 2021 compared to the average over the previous five years — numbers that are in line with Zimmer's list price increase from 2018.

Though at $224 per square foot, the house exceeds the $170 per square foot average sale price in the city.

According to Dakota County property tax records, the 2021 estimated market value was $1.7 million with property taxes of $25,450.