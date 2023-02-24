A Minneapolis startup that leverages artificial intelligence to help people make their presentation or sales pitch more engaging, as well as prepare them job interviews, has landed fresh capital to expand the platform.

Brevity, founded by Kelvin Johnson and Maximilian Huc, recently received an undisclosed investment from Cincinnati-based Lightship Capital, bringing the startup to more than $2 million in venture dollars raised since its creation in 2020.

Lightship's investment pushed Brevity over its $1.5 million seed round goal. Existing investors in the company include Brown Venture Group, a Minneapolis venture fund focused on investments in women and BIPOC entrepreneurs.

Previous funding — with more than $1 million raised in 2022 — has been used for product development, hiring a chief technology officer, and hiring new head of business development Jessica Berg, the former director of the University of Minnesota's MN Cup, the statewide startup competition.

In 2021, several startups in the MN Cup competition actually used Brevity's technology to perfect their business model pitch to judges, Johnson said.

"That really helped validate a proof of concept," he said.

Since 2020, the University of Minnesota, Villanova University and Minneapolis-based Metropolitan Economic Development Association (Meda) are some of the organizations and institutions to use Brevity to better explain complex topics and be more engaging in meetings.

The product can be bought for single users, like entrepreneurs preparing to pitch to investors, but its highest revenue growth lies with enterprise accounts, Johnson said. These could be for sales teams or communication training within corporations, or universities and economic development groups offering services to small businesses, such as helping them secure contracts with larger suppliers.

To use Brevity, a person first chooses from a list of options for the type of audience that will hear the presentation, the system offers examples on what kind of tone to use, from introduction to closing. Once a script is written, the system analyzes each statement based on the audience and recommends any needed changes. A scoring system lets the user know how well they've refined the script.

"We want to help people nail their first impression," Johnson said.

A teleprompter feature within Brevity allows the user to record themselves making the presentation. It also allows users to role play potential questions they may be asked — whether during a job interview, with a potential customer, or from someone in the audience. Users can also send the recording to coworkers or other associates for feedback.

"Whether it's pitching to customers, funders or your own teammates, so much of our life is dictated by our ability to craft a great pitch," said Alexis Alston, senior investment analyst at Lightship Capital in a statement. "We're elated to see how Brevity's AI can close the pitch divide for so many companies, organizations, and founders and level the playing field."

The majority of Brevity's fresh capital will be applied to market expansion and sales, with the remainder to product development and other costs associated with running the business, Johnson said.