The staff of the Star Tribune was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist on Monday for "Juvenile Injustice," a series of stories that exposed systemic failures in Minnesota's juvenile justice system.

To report the five-part series, Star Tribune journalists spent more than a year examining hundreds of juvenile court cases dating back to 2018 that involved violent crimes.

"Many of the young people charged in those incidents had committed previous offenses, leading us to ask whether Minnesota's juvenile justice system was fulfilling its core promise of rehabilitating youth while protecting public safety," staff wrote in a note at the bottom of each story that explained how the series was reported.

After the series was published, state DFlers proposed a package of bills aiming to correct Minnesota's patchwork response to youth crime by creating a new state office of juvenile restorative justice. The proposals also would expand funding for crime prevention measures and make changes to a probation program that has funneled hundreds of teenagers to adult prisons.

If enacted, the legislation would mark the most significant expansion of state oversight of the juvenile justice system since the early 1990s.

Key legislators say changes to Minnesota's juvenile justice system are likely this session, but declined to detail them. The Legislature is in session for two more weeks and is still working on public safety bills.

This is the second year the Star Tribune was named a finalist in the investigative reporting category. It is the fourth time since 2016 that the newsroom has been a finalist for the awards, considered a top honor in journalism. The staff won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting for coverage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The 2023 Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction was awarded to two Washington Post reporters, Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, for the book "His Name Is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice."

Star Tribune staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check startribune.com for updates.