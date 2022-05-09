Two Star Tribune reporters were named Pulitzer Prize finalists Monday in the investigative reporting category for a series of stories that exposed how companies purchase court-approved settlement funds from accident victims.

Jeffrey Meitrodt and Nicole Norfleet were selected as finalists for the four-part series "Unsettled," which detailed how companies persuaded victims of catastrophic and life-altering injuries to give up millions of dollars of guaranteed future payments for much smaller lumps of cash.

The team analyzed more than 1,200 cases approved by Minnesota judges.

Pulitzer judges praised the "comprehensive and tenacious" reporting that exposed how financial service companies took advantage of vulnerable accident victims across the country, often with judges' approval.