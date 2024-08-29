High school football reporters return to their annual competition: Who can predict the most winners?

Jim says: I’ll admit it, I always find myself pulling for Mound Westonka. It’s a program, under head coach Nick David, that shed decades of mediocrity to become a team very familiar with regular-season success. The White Hawks are 23-1 during the regular season over the past three years, but their bugaboo has been the first round of the playoffs. They’re 1-6 in the first round since 2017. Is this the year they get past that barrier? There is certainly talent enough to do so, led by 1,500-yard rusher Ray Beiningen, but depth is a concern. The pick: Mound Westonka 33, SMB 18