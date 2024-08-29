High school football reporters return to their annual competition: Who can predict the most winners?

Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque, Minnesota Star Tribune reporters with a total of decades on the high school football beat, have something they want to share: expertise.
They’ll share that right here, on high school football gamedays, by choosing several of the day’s games and trying to predict the winner. They’ll show their math and explain the thinking that got them to the result. Yes, look at the picks to see who they’re picking, but look at their words to learn what they know about high school football.
We’ll keep you up to date on their success rate. You think people in the Sports department would hide the score?
Here’s their look at three games to be played Thursday, aka Day 1 of Week 1 of the 2024 season:
Stillwater Ponies at Lakeville North Panthers, 7 p.m.
Jim says: The marquee matchup of the first big night of high school football has the draw of two of the metro’s top QBs, junior Nick Kinsey of Stillwater and senior Riley Grossman of Lakeville North. Kinsey has high Division I offers from such schools as Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Miami (Fla.), and Grossman, a lefthander, is committed to Minnesota Duluth. North won a season-opening meeting of these two last year by three touchdowns; Stillwater is a year older and has 12 starters back. The Ponies will keep it close, but beating Lakeville North at home is a big ask. The pick: Lakeville North 24, Stillwater 21
David says: North coach Brian Vossen will not like this, but I will also pick the Panthers. The reason? A pair of two-way starters entering their third season: defensive backs Ayden Forsgren and Caleb Pedersen. They share such attributes as speed, quickness and aggressiveness. Look for them to force Kinsey into occasional hesitation, allowing front-seven standouts Reece Hunt, Blake Krause and Braden Owens to bring the heat. With nine kids having started for three years and another who has started four, this North team is the most experienced one Vossen has coached. The pick: Lakeville North 31, Stillwater 24
Elk River Elks at Chanhassen Storm, 7 p.m.
Jim says: Chanhassen kicked off its 2023 Class 5A championship season with a victory at Elk River, a tough place to win. The Elks look stacked this season and are looking for a little payback. They have plenty of beef up front, including two 300-pounders, and a pair of backs in Gavin Schmidt and Brecken Keoraj capable of picking up yards in bunches, an Elk River trademark. Don’t expect Chanhassen to fall far from a year ago, but I think Elk River is vastly improved. I’m calling for the Elks. The pick: Elk River 40, Chanhassen 31
David says: Elks coach Steve Hamilton called junior quarterback Levi Harris, who runs Elk River’s vaunted Power-T attack, “the most explosive player I’ve ever coached.” The symphony of gulps you just heard from the southwest metro came from Chanhassen. Seriously. Teams don’t see much of Elk River’s modus operandi as it is — and now the Elks are even faster and more potent. I agree with Jim: Defending Class 5A champion Chanhassen still can be a factor this season. But starting with Elk River’s exotic offense means the season won’t get off to a fast start. The pick: Elk River 49, Chanhassen 14
Mound Westonka White Hawks at SMB Wolfpack, at Blake, 7 p.m.
Jim says: I’ll admit it, I always find myself pulling for Mound Westonka. It’s a program, under head coach Nick David, that shed decades of mediocrity to become a team very familiar with regular-season success. The White Hawks are 23-1 during the regular season over the past three years, but their bugaboo has been the first round of the playoffs. They’re 1-6 in the first round since 2017. Is this the year they get past that barrier? There is certainly talent enough to do so, led by 1,500-yard rusher Ray Beiningen, but depth is a concern. The pick: Mound Westonka 33, SMB 18
David says: Reaching the next level is the White Hawks’ goal. Players would be wise to follow senior TE/LB Carter Kleinsasser, a potential All-State selection. He was an All-District selection last season and is a two-year starter. “He is an absolute terror on the football field,” said David, who believes “he is one of the best, if not the best, outside linebacker/defensive lineman in Minnesota.” And yes, Kleinsasser’s dad, Jim, played for the Vikings. The pick: Mound Westonka 28, SMB 21
