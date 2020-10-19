More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota health officials link rise in COVID deaths, accelerating spread
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm noted that the pandemic has entered a new phase, moving beyond urban areas into rural parts of the state.
Coronavirus
35 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, largest number since May
Most of the new deaths were among people in long-term care facilities.
TV & Media
WCCO's Pat Kessler retiring as daily reporter after 36 years
He said he'll keep reporting until the presidential election is over — whenever that will be.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Kenneth Meisel, federal air marshal and rancher, dies of COVID-19 at 55
Ever since he was 18 years old, Kenneth Meisel was driven to protect and serve. First he was a U.S. Army paratrooper, then a…