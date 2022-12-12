Hanna Koch of St. Paul Highland Park has led the pack home in two Twins Cities Conference meets this season.

HANNA KOCH

St. Paul Highland Park • girls Nordic skiing

The Scots have unleashed "The Beast" in their pursuit of a repeat Nordic skiing team championship.

"Everybody calls her 'The Beast,' " St. Paul Highland Park coach Brad Moening said of sophomore Hanna Koch. "When things get a little rough and tough in a race, you can see her face grow more and more confident."

Koch was the medalist in the first two Twin Cities Conference meets of the season at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove.

"I have had two awesome races to start the season," she said. "The course was super fast and it was really fun."

Koch posted a time of 11 minutes, 56 seconds over a 4K course in the season opener and followed it with a time of 13:27 in a 5K event. She finished 12th in the state meet a year ago.

"The U.S. women's ski team fosters a team dynamic with PACE: Positivity, Agreeable, Conscientious and Emotionally Stable," Moening said. "PACE is Hanna Koch to a T."

KHALIF BETTIS

Burnsville • boys basketball

A senior guard, Bettis scored 48 points in a 105-97 season-opening win over Coon Rapids. He connected on 10 of 14 three-point shots.

"Khalif has been locked in for us since our first practice, and that focus led to a fantastic start to his season," Burnsville coach Erik Leafblad said. "I was especially pleased with his shot selection."

SASHA THOMPSON

Maple Grove • gymnastics

Thompson registered a score of 36.025 in a dual meet victory over Champlin Park, starting strong in her final season after finishing 13th in the all-around competition at the state meet as a junior. "She's in great shape and has some great skills to showcase this year," Crimson coach Sabrina Chapman said.

LOUIE WEHMANN

Providence Academy • boys hockey

A junior forward, Wehmann is averaging more than five points per game (15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points) for the 4-1 Lions. "Louie is strong, fast and can pick the corners," Providence Academy coach Chris Lewis said.

ANNIKA ANDERSON

Eden Prairie • girls basketball

A senior guard who had scored in double figures only five times in the past two years, Anderson erupted for a career-high 28 points in an 83-77 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's while also guarding the Red Knights' two best players. She was 11-for-14 shooting, including three three-pointers.

BRAEDEN O'NEIL

Norwood Young America • boys basketball

O'Neil, a 6-7 senior forward, scored 61 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a 90-82 victory over Monticello. "He was extremely tough around the rim and almost impossible to guard," Raiders coach Kyle Strickfaden said. "It was an impressive offensive performance."

ELLA TUCCITTO

Simley • girls hockey

The senior forward has scored eight goals in the Spartans' past three victories. "Ella is one of the most skilled players I have had the privilege to coach," Simley coach Tom Patnode said. "Her skating ability is flawless. She has a powerful stride and explosive speed that looks effortless."

