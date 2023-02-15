8:30 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche • Xcel Energy Center • TNT, 100.3-FM

Avalanche update: Colorado played host to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, a rematch of last season's Stanley Cup Final. Before that, the Avalanche went 7-2-1 over their past 10 games despite not being at full strength. The likes of D Cale Makar and LW Gabriel Landeskog are injured. C Nathan MacKinnon has 47 points in 41 career games vs. the Wild. He tallied a goal and two assists in Colorado's 6-3 win against the Wild on Oct. 17.

Wild update: Coach Dean Evason said C Sam Steel will return against the Avalanche after Steel was a healthy scratch on Monday. RW Marcus Foligno is out after blocking a shot with his left knee vs. the Panthers. G Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start after backing up the past two games. He's 16-11-3 in his career against Colorado. Evason said the team was discussing one other potential lineup change.