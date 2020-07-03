An hours long standoff in a Hastings mobile home park ended early Friday with a man arrested and two children who were with him unharmed.

Police took a man into custody around 2:20 a.m. after SWAT team members stormed a residence on Radford Road in the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park. They also rescued a 4-year-old who was with the man, according to a statement from police.

Authorities had rescued a 13-year-old several hours earlier, police said.

The suspect was booked into the Dakota County Jail Friday morning.

Events unfolded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when police were called to the home about a disturbance. A woman and two children left the residence, but the man barricaded himself inside with the 4- and 13-year-old children, police said.

As the situation unfolded, Hastings police warned the public to keep away from area and for anybody who lived or worked nearby to shelter in place. A few residents were evacuated from the area, police said.

The South-Metro SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called to the scene. A second SWAT team responded later in the day. A dozen officers were treated for heat-related illnesses at the scene and three were hospitalized, police said.