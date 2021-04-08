8 A.M. Friday

Steve Hofstetter, May 20 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$50. theparkwaytheater.com.

NOON Friday

Stages Theatre Company 2021/22 season including "Elf the Musical, Jr." and "Buckets" at Hopkins Art Center. $5-$25. stagestheatre.org.

NOON MONDAY

The Relief Sessions Summer Concert Series with Cate Fierro, Ipso Facto, Mick Sterling and more, May 28-Sept. 6 at Burnsville Civic Center. $25-$35. thereliefsessions.com.