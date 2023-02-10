More from Star Tribune
Business
Protolabs shares rise after company says it is narrowing its focus
The Maple Plain-based contract manufacturer will focus on its injection molding and automated CNC offerings and back off on 3-D printing business.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball gets another crack at Wisconsin
Minnesota squandered a late lead against the Badgers when the teams met Jan. 8 in Madison, Wis.
Local
Attorneys say FBI investigating use-of-force at Ramsey County jail that left woman severely injured
Miri Monique Mozuch-Stafford sued Ramsey County and jail employees in September after a severe leg injury went untreated for hours.
Home & Garden
'Modernized' 1918 Bryn Mawr home perfect for entertaining lists for $629,900
A couple drew inspiration from the bar at the Monte Carlo to make their updated Minneapolis home a neighborhood hangout spot.
St. Paul
15-year-old boy dead, 16-year-old arrested in Harding High stabbing
Police responded shortly before noon Friday to the high school at 1540 6th St. E. a few blocks north of Interstate 94 in the Dayton's Bluff area. Shortly after 1 p.m., police confirmed that the incident was a stabbing at the school "where one person has died."