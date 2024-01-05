St. Thomas announced its 2024 football schedule on Thursday, with six of 11 games scheduled at O'Shaughnessy Stadium, where the Tommies have won 31 games in a row.

St. Thomas holds the longest home-field win streak in college football, its most recent home loss coming on Dec. 3, 2016.

The Tommies open the season at home against Northern Iowa on Sept. 7 and follow that with a game against Black Hills State on Sept. 14. They finish nonconference play at Lindenwood on Sept. 21.

For their eight conference games, the Tommies play Stetson at home on Oct. 5, followed by back-to-back road games at Marist and Valparaiso. From there, the Tommies alternate home and road games: They play host to San Diego on Oct. 26, visit Morehead State on Nov. 2, play host to Drake on Nov. 9 for homecoming, visit Butler on Nov. 16 and play host to Dayton on Nov. 23 to wrap up the season.

U back in action

The second-ranked Gophers women's hockey team returns to action with a two-game series against No. 11 Connecticut on Friday and Saturday at Ridder Arena. Both games will be streamed on B1G Plus.

The Gophers (14-3-1) have not played since a 5-1 loss to Wisconsin on Dec. 9. UConn (11-4-2) leads Hockey East with a 9-3-1 conference record.