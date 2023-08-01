After winning the Pioneer Football League title last season, St. Thomas is heavily favored to repeat this year.
The Tommies received 98 of a possible 100 points in the annual coaches' poll Tuesday, including eight of 10 first-place votes. One coach picked Davidson to win the conference and another picked San Diego to win it, with the Tommies picked second on each of those ballots.
The Tommies went 10-1 overall last year and 8-0 in the PFL. They return nine of their 16 all-conference selections and open the new season on Sept. 2 at home against Black Hills State (S.D.).
