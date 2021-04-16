St. Thomas and Augsburg were scheduled to play an MIAC football game Saturday, but St. Thomas announced Friday that the game has been postponed "due to COVID-19 protocols."

"The game will be rescheduled to a later date if circumstances allow," St. Thomas' news release said.

The MIAC has permitted teams to play up to four football games this spring after postponing the fall season because of the pandemic.

Augsburg will now play Martin Luther on Sunday at 1 p.m, in New Ulm. That game was originally set for April 24.

The Tommies had planned to honor their seniors before the scheduled game against Augsburg at O'Shaughnessy Stadium. Instead, the Tommies will hold an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday, though fans won't be able to attend.

St. Thomas, which will transition from Division III to Division I this fall, plans to play its annual spring game on May 8.