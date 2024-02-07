The union representing teachers in the St. Paul Public School District has authorized a strike vote, and will ask its members on Feb. 15 to decide whether to walk off the job if they can't agree on a contract with the district.

After an emergency meeting, the executive board of the St. Paul Federation of Educators made the decision to call for the strike vote as the two sides remain at odds after months of talks and two mediation sessions.

"We sought mediation because we believed it would help spur progress in reaching a settlement," wrote union president Leah VanDassor. "Sadly, there has been little movement on behalf of SPPS, even for those proposals that are cost neutral."

A vote to strike does not mean a strike is imminent. If the membership votes to call a strike, they would need to give the district a 10-day notice before walking off the job.

Teachers are asking for a $7,500 pay raise in the first year of a contract and a 7.5% increase in the second year. The union also is asking for pay increases for educational assistants along with more money for mental health services, lower class sizes and changes in how students are disciplined.

In the letter, VanDassor says the district received $56 million in additional state funding this year that could be used to pay teachers.

"It is time for district leadership to do the right thing: treat educators with the respect they deserve for their past sacrifices and dedication to the profession, and pay us a wage that honors the work we do," VanDassor's letter says.

The union has two more mediation sessions scheduled before the strike vote would take place.

Teachers went on strike for three days in 2020, but avoided a walkout in 2022 when the two side settled. The union is hoping for the same result this time around.

"I remain hopeful that there can truly be a resolution for all of us without the necessity of a strike," the letter states. "We will continue to prepare for that possibility."



