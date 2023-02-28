Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The St. Paul school board will host a community meeting on campus safety Tuesday, weeks after violent incidents roiled several of the district's high schools .

The board will gather input during the session at Washington Technology Magnet School that officials say will "help inform potential solutions to improve school safety" in the state's second-largest district, board Chair Jim Vue said in a statement.

The community meeting comes nearly a month after Devin Denelle Edward Scott, a 15-year-old 10th grader, was fatally stabbed during a fight at Harding High. Nosakhere K. Holmes, 16, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder in Ramsey County District Court.

The school district's teachers union had been pressing for the board to call an emergency meeting since shortly after the stabbing.

In the weeks leading up to the event, separate shootings near Washington Tech and Central High School placed both campuses under lockdown.

