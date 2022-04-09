All nine hitters in the starting lineup for the St. Paul Saints collected a hit, eight scored a run, and eight drove in a run as the Saints demolished the host Louisville Bats 11-1 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 4-1.

The Saints scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead. Royce Lewis had a solo homer — his first in Triple A — and Elliot Soto a two-run double.

Lewis was 2-for-3 with a double, homer and three walks.

Kyle Garlick had an RBI triple in the fourth and Chance Sisco a solo homer in the fifth for the Saints.

Saints starter Devin Smeltzer went four shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out two and walking three. The Saints starters have allowed just three runs in 20-2/3 innings for a 1.31 ERA.

Griffin Jax made his 2022 Saints debut and worked two scoreless, hitless innings while walking one and striking out two. Jovani Moran allowed the lone run in 1-1/3 innings of relief and Yennier Cano retired all five batters he faced, fanning three.