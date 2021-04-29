After taking a monthslong, pandemic-related slumber, Keg and Case is reopening on May 1.

The food hall (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, kegandcase.com) is returning with eight new tenants.

Brian and Sarah Ingram, owners of Woodfired Cantina, the market's anchor restaurant, are launching two new concepts: Purple Ice Cream, a scoop counter, and Jumbos, which will focus on handcrafted mini-sausages and sliders when it opens June 1.

Other newcomers include Valley Sweets, a nostalgic candy shop with a cotton candy machine; Jerusalem Mix, a kosher/halal Mediterranean cafe and build-your-own hummus bar; Poppin', which is all about pretzels and flavored popcorn; Som Thai, which will focus on curry dishes and pad thai; Juice Wisely, which is specializing in cold-press juices, smoothies and salads; and Brand Builders Market, which will showcase 15 local food brands emphasizing natural health.

They'll be joined by a number of returning tenants, including Clutch Brewing Co., Pimento, Five Watt Coffee, Forest to Fork, Hobby Farmer, House of Halva, O'Cheeze, Pastamore, Sana CBD, Rose Street Patisserie, Studio Emme and the previously mentioned Woodfired Cantina (which is reopening April 30).

Many vendors will be open on May 1, but some will debut later in the month and into early June.

Several key vendors have exited the market, including Revival Smoked Meats, Sweet Science Ice Cream (which is relocating to Edina), Spinning Wylde (now operating in a nearby storefront at 915 W. 7th St.) and Bread & Boba.

The market has retooled its outdoor venues, which will host a live music series, children's story hours, pop-up markets and movies.

"We're excited to reopen the market with a new round of vendors and entertainment for guests of all ages," said executive director Gates Lindquist in a statement. "With our new outdoor music series and movie nights, Keg and Case hopes to become a true community hub, giving guests an opportunity to eat and shop from local entrepreneurs while enjoying the day with family, friends and neighbors."

Keg and Case will operate 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.