A recently shuttered restaurant won’t stay dark for long.

Mexican street food cantina Elotes is taking over the former In Bloom, which anchors Keg and Case Market (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul). Look for a late summer opening.

Brian and Sarah Ingram, owners of Hope Breakfast Bar (1 S. Leech St., St. Paul) and the forthcoming the Gnome (498 Selby Av., St. Paul), have taken over the soaring space with a 20-foot wood-burning hearth, perfect for wood-fired meats — plus “wet tacos, lava rock bowls, and tin-can nachos,” according to a news release.

“Top Chef” star Justin Sutherland is collaborating on the menu at Elotes as well as the Gnome, as director of culinary.

But Brian Ingram is bringing the inspiration, thanks to time he spent in Southern California and Mexico. Like the Ingrams’ other restaurants, Elotes will donate 3 percent of proceeds to charity.

“St. Paul is our home and so special to us. Sarah and I are so grateful for the opportunity to bring another of our concepts to this city and to the amazing space at Keg and Case so that we can continue our work in serving the community by creating jobs, building spaces to gather and eat quality food, and give back to those that need assistance,” Ingram said in a statement.

The design of the space won’t change much, but do look for an expanded patio for outdoor dining.