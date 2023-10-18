St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard, whose administration has earned praise for the handling of a $319 million pandemic funding windfall, has been named the 2024 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

The honor, announced Wednesday by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, puts Gothard in play for the national title, as well.

Gothard, who came to St. Paul in 2017 after four years at the helm of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, is among the nation's longest-serving urban school leaders and a veteran of public appearances with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Under his direction, St. Paul created an innovation office to guide the use of federal American Rescue Plan money. The office has worked closely with parent advisory groups, leading to this fall's opening of the East African Elementary Magnet School.

In a news release, Deb Henton, executive director of the state administrators' group, cited Gothard for his "innovative leadership and dedication to fostering a supportive and equitable learning environment."

He was credited, too, with boosting four-year graduation rates for students who are Black and American Indian, and those who identify as two or more races.

Gothard, who now is in the first year of a new three-year contract, said recently there still was work to do in the area of student achievement, "and a lot of aspirations," as well.

The state's second-largest district is now in the process of determining which initiatives to continue when the COVID relief money runs out in September 2024.