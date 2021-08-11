More from Star Tribune
Business
Supply chain issues, inflation cut into APi Group's results
Revenue and income improved in the New Brighton-based company's second quarter as it manages through supply chain issues and works to complete a $3.1 billion acquisition.
Local
Reconstruction plans for Bryant Avenue trigger organized backlash
Minneapolis planners have proposed halving on-street parking and removing buses while installing a two-way bike trail.
Local
Man charged in fatal Buffalo clinic shooting won't fight ruling he's competent for trial
The next court hearing is Sept. 21. In the meantime, Gregory Ulrich remains in the Wright County jail in lieu of $5 million bail.
Business
Amazon puts direct investment in Minnesota at more than $3B
Over the last several years, Amazon has continued to grow its footprint in the state.