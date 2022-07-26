The St. Paul Port Authority has a new president, the agency announced Tuesday.

Todd Hurley joined the Port Authority in 2019 as chief financial officer and chief operating officer after working for the city of St. Paul for more than 30 years. He has served as president since March, when he was appointed to an interim role after the agency's former leader, Lee Krueger, stepped down.

"There is no other candidate like Todd," Port Authority Board Chair John Bennett said in a statement. "As someone who grew up in St. Paul both personally and professionally, his commitment to the city and relationships with both city staff and council members will be instrumental as the Port Authority doubles down on its mission to bring new jobs and tax base to St. Paul."

For years, the duties of the St. Paul economic development agency have expanded beyond management of the city's harbor to include creating development districts, buying and selling land and buildings, and constructing industrial and commercial projects.

The port will start recruiting for a new chief financial officer. St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen will fill an open seat on the agency's board, the release said.