Gunfire Thursday afternoon near a well-traveled St. Paul intersection wounded a police officer and a suspect, officials said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. near Marshall and Cretin avenues in the Merriam Park neighborhood, police said in a statement on social media.

Police have yet to describe the seriousness of the injuries or explain any of the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police did say they will be releasing more information Thursday night.

The statement did note that "there is no threat to the public from this incident."

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said that while streaming his regular "Live on Patrol" on YouTube that heard the officer report over emergency dispatch audio that he was shot.

As is standard, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been notified of the shooting and will be involved in investigating the incident.

