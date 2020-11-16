St. Paul police are looking for the driver and a passenger of a vehicle that fled and struck two officers on Sunday.
Around 5:30 p.m., officers from the gang and gun unit saw a 17-year-old shooting suspect in a vehicle on the 400 block of Maryland Avenue, police said. The driver sped away as the officers approached and two officers were struck — one by the tire and one by the side mirror.
The fleeing vehicle also struck the open door and the back panel of a squad car. Officers pursued until the vehicle struck another parked car and the suspects fled on foot. Police were still searching for the suspects at 8 p.m.
No officers were injured, according to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.
