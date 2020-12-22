A man was fatally shot in St. Paul Monday night, pushing the number of homicides in the city so far this year to 33.

Police are trying to determine the location and what led up to the shooting, which was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the North End neighborhood.

Homicide investigators were processing the scene at the Arco gas station, 306 Larpenteur Ave. E., where a man with a gunshot wound was left inside a vehicle.

Officers also went to a nearby house in Maplewood in the 100 block of Larpenteur Ave., where they believed the suspect fled following the shooting, according to dispatch emergency audio.

The suspect was still armed, according to dispatch, after shooting the man, who was dead at the scene.

It's the third homicide in St. Paul in the past week.

The highest number of homicides on record for St. Paul, 34, happened in 1992.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751