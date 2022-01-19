St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the Frogtown neighborhood, Tuesday evening.
They are investigating a shooting they believe caused one person to die at the 300 block of Blair Avenue, according to a tweet from the police department at about 7:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
