Police are investigating a homicide in the city's Frogtown neighborhood.
Officers went to the area near Thomas Avenue W. and Grotto Street early Wednesday and found a person had been fatally shot. The death is the seventh homicide in St. Paul this year.
No other information was immediately available.
