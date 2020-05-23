Officials with St. Paul Parks and Recreation announced Friday a number of closures and cancellations for the summer in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Como Regional Park Pool and Highland Park Aquatic Center will remain closed for the summer as the city explores other ways for residents to “safely cool off,” according to a statement from the department.

Drinking and ornamental fountains will be turned off this year, but parks officials are waiting for further public health guidance on when they might safely turn splash pads back on.

Youth sports leagues for the summer also have been canceled, with hopes of bringing back some of those activities this fall. As for summer camps and activities, the parks department plans to offer some programs as early as mid-June with recommended safety measures.

Public parks building will remain closed, however, and all rentals, events, and programs are canceled through June 1. The city is offering alternative programming online, such as virtual dance classes and at-home workouts.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced back in early April the cancellation of most recreational activities through Aug. 31. That includes pools, beaches and water parks, as well as sports leagues and large events like the Fourth of July fireworks.

Kim Hyatt