Officials in Minneapolis say they are ready to bump up the number of people who can attend wedding ceremonies in city parks, amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Park and Recreation Board announced Thursday that a new "low-impact" wedding permit would increase the attendance total to 30 from 10 as vows are exchanged.

"In the wake of COVID-19, couples have had to cancel their weddings due to venue closures and social distancing guidelines," Park and Recreation Superintendent Al Bangoura said in a statement. "We recognize the countless challenges associated with canceling and rescheduling this very important day, so our staff has come up with some creative options to meet our wedding communities call for assistance."

All the park system is waiting for before allowing 30 wedding attendees is the state's approval to increase gatherings of any type from the current 10, which could come as soon as June 1, park board spokeswoman Robin Smothers said Friday.

Requirements for the $100 low-impact wedding permit would include:

• Total attendees of up to 30 people, unless state guidelines say otherwise.

• Standing only: No chairs or rental items allowed, other than to adhere to federal disability access regulations.

• One-hour limit for the ceremony.

For information, contact event facility coordinator Meghan Rodgers at 612-499-9291 or mrodgers@minneapolisparks.org.